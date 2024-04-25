Pakistani president lauds China as most trustworthy friend

Xinhua) 10:13, April 25, 2024

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari (1st R) meets with Luo Zhaohui (2nd R), head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, April 24, 2024. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said Wednesday China is the most trustworthy friend, and his country looks forward to further cooperation with China in various fields. (Pakistan's Press Information Department/Handout via Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said Wednesday China is the most trustworthy friend, and his country looks forward to further cooperation with China in various fields.

Pakistan will continue to firmly support China in safeguarding its core interests, and advance the construction of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC), Zardari noted when meeting with Luo Zhaohui, head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Talking about the recent terrorist attack on the Dasu Hydropower Station, Zardari expressed condolences to the victims and their families on behalf of the Pakistani people, adding that his country promised to take resolute measures to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible and never allow terrorists to undermine the friendship between the two countries.

Expressing China's appreciation for Pakistan's active participation in the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Luo said great achievements have been made in CPEC's construction.

Luo added that the two sides have also made positive progress in promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative.

China is willing to further advance practical cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, and hopes Pakistan will take concrete and effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens and companies, said Luo, who was accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong during the meeting.

During his visit to Pakistan, Luo also called on Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, held talks with Pakistan's Minister of Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and signed relevant cooperation documents.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)