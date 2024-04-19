China's experience in GDI leads other countries in achieving SDGs: Pakistan's UN ambassador

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China has vital experience and capacity in the Global Development Initiative (GDI) to lead other countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said a statement from the Permanent Mission of Pakistan Mission to the United Nations (UN) on Thursday.

Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, addressed the high-level meeting of the Group of Friends of the GDI at the UN on the subject of "Jointly Promote the Summit of the Future to Recommit to Accelerate the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda."

"China can offer its invaluable experiences, lessons, and support to enable other developing countries to reduce poverty and realize their development objectives," said Akram.

The Pakistani ambassador said that the GDI, initiated by the Chinese leadership, provides a clear framework to achieve the SDGs.

Referring to the GDI as an example of action, the ambassador highlighted China's institutionalized cooperation and establishment of institutions for funding project development, as well as consultative mechanisms necessary for achieving goals.

Regarding Pakistan's cooperation with China, Akram emphasized how the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has enabled Pakistan to overcome its energy and infrastructure deficits.

Launched in 2013, the CPEC, a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is a corridor linking the Gwadar port in southwestern Pakistan with Kashgar in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the CPEC would drive progress towards achieving the SDGs.

