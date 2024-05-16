Chinese vice premier meets Pakistani deputy PM

Xinhua) 09:13, May 16, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad brothers, Ding said China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain high-level strategic communication, jointly build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with high quality, coordinate development and security, deepen people-to-people ties, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Dar said Pakistan attaches great importance to developing relations with China, firmly supports China's core interests and major concerns, and is willing to comprehensively strengthen practical cooperation with China, promote the upgrading of bilateral cooperation and deepen the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

