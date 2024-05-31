China's support in launching satellite to boost connectivity, economy in Pakistan: PM

Xinhua) 13:28, May 31, 2024

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that China's cooperation to launch Pakistani satellite "Paksat MM1" will boost connectivity and economic growth in Pakistan, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Felicitating "the entire nation on the momentous occasion of the launch of" the satellite, the prime minister said that the achievement marks a significant advancement in the country's space and communication capabilities, according to the statement.

"The launch of 'Paksat MM1' from Xichang Satellite Launch Center of China is a testament to the strong collaboration and partnership between our two countries. It is through such cooperative endeavors that we can propel our nation forward and harness the power of technology for the benefit of our people," the prime minister added.

He said that the satellite will greatly improve internet connectivity across Pakistan, as it promises to revolutionize the country's digital landscape and provide the fastest internet facility throughout the country.

"This will not only enhance the lives of our citizens but also contribute to the promotion of economic activities, e-commerce, and e-governance," he added.

China successfully launched a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan using a Long March-3B rocket, with the launch taking place at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, at 8:12 p.m. (1212 GMT) Thursday.

The satellite has entered its planned orbit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)