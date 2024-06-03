Feature: Pakistani, Chinese children gather to celebrate Int'l Children's Day

Chinese girls perform during a celebration of the International Children's Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on June 1, 2024. As countries around the globe mark the International Children's Day on Saturday, Pakistan and Chinese children gathered at a hotel hall in Pakistan's federal capital Islamabad to celebrate the important occasion to promote cultural and educational exchanges. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (Xinhua) -- As countries around the globe mark the International Children's Day on Saturday, Pakistan and Chinese children gathered at a hotel hall in Pakistan's federal capital Islamabad to celebrate the important occasion to promote cultural and educational exchanges.

Holding red and green flags of China and Pakistan, and enthusiastically signing "Long Live Pakistan-China Friendship," the children were mingling with each other and learning about Pakistani and Chinese culture.

The event, attended by parents, teachers, volunteers and officials, featured art performance, kung fu shows and paintings by both Pakistani and Chinese students. The performances by the children casted a spell on the audience, with attendees cheering loudly every time the children performed on the stage.

Talking to Xinhua after performing on a Chinese song, a student named Sara said that Pakistani children are conveying their love for China, its people and culture through various art performances.

"Today I feel so happy that I get to perform on the Chinese song. I have been learning the Chinese language at my school and now I can understand the language well. I feel great that both Pakistan and Chinese children are learning about each others' cultures," the 7th grader said.

Sara said that she also has participated in the painting competition and won an award. "I painted flags of Pakistan and China, a panda and national monument of Pakistan to express my love for China as well as for my own country Pakistan."

Sidra Sajjid, an eight-year-old student who performed the Chinese kung fu during the event, said that she got to learn about the different moves of the Chinese martial arts from her Chinese teacher at the school.

"I have been learning kung fu moves over the last few days. Initially it seemed a bit difficult to learn, but in a couple of days I was able to grasp them. When we were performing on the stage, the audience gave us a round of applause," Sajjid said.

Highlighting the significance of bringing children together to create harmony and bridging the gap between Pakistan and China, Asma Munir Salman, a school leader of Great Maple School, Rawalpindi, said that such events hold great importance.

"Children are the future of Pakistan and China...These children basically are the ones who are going to bring about the change. And instead of creating walls, these children will be breaking the walls and helping each other and taking Pakistan-China relations to new heights," Salman told Xinhua.

Ma Bin, president of the China-Pak Educational Cultural Institute, said that as Pakistan and China are celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, the children from the two friendly countries have the opportunity to celebrate the festival together.

"Children are the future of both countries. We hope to let more children know the stories of China and Pakistan and jointly maintain the friendship between China and Pakistan," he added.

A Pakistani boy waves a Chinese national flag during a celebration of the International Children's Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on June 1, 2024. As countries around the globe mark the International Children's Day on Saturday, Pakistan and Chinese children gathered at a hotel hall in Pakistan's federal capital Islamabad to celebrate the important occasion to promote cultural and educational exchanges. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

