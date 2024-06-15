Railway service suspended amid persistent heavy rain in east China

Xinhua) 14:51, June 15, 2024

FUZHOU, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Railway authorities in east China's Jiangxi and Fujian provinces have suspended passenger train service on four railways from Saturday to June 19 in emergency response to flooding risks brought by lingering rainfall.

According to the China Railway Nanchang Group Co., Ltd., on Saturday, 17 train trips through the provinces will be canceled as part of the response to flood control.

The company said it is closely monitoring potential risks brought by the heavy rainfall along the railways and mobilizing staff to guard the risk-prone areas around the clock.

The Ministry of Water Resources on Friday issued a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in provincial-level regions of Guangxi, Fujian, Yunnan and Guizhou from Friday to Sunday. Heavy rain is projected to cause water levels in major rivers such as the Xijiang and Minjiang rivers to surpass warning thresholds.

