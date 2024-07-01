China expects to see 860 mln railway trips during summer travel rush

Xinhua) 15:47, July 01, 2024

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see 860 million railway trips during the summer travel rush that kicks off on Monday, according to the country's railway operator.

This year's summer travel rush will last for 62 days until Aug. 31, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Some 13.87 million passenger trips are expected to be made daily on average during the period, the railway operator said.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for China's railway network as college students return home and transport demand soars due to family visits and travel.

