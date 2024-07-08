Cultural fusion: Youth meets China's intangible cultural heritage

Step into the vibrant world of China's intangible cultural heritage with students from Beijing Foreign Studies University. From the dynamic moves of lion dancers to Cantonese Opera and the delicate art of cloisonné, experience the fusion of youthful spirit with ancient traditions. Let their stories inspire a deeper appreciation for the beauty and skill of China's timeless traditional culture.

