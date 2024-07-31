Beat the summer heat in China's "ice city"
(People's Daily Online) 13:24, July 31, 2024
|Tourists visit an indoor ice and snow theme park at Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, known as China's "ice city" in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)
While Harbin, known as China's "ice city" in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is gripped by heatwaves, Harbin Ice and Snow World has provided people with a way to beat the heat. Its indoor ice and snow theme park allows people to savor year-round winter magic.
The indoor park has become a popular destination for visitors, offering a cool respite from the sweltering summer temperatures.
The indoor project maintains a chilly temperature between minus 8 and 12 degrees Celsius. Spanning an area of 23,800 square meters, it is divided into nine themed sections with 13 interactive programs. Incorporating lighting, sound and interactive technologies, the indoor project offers an immersive wintery experience.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Feast in the 'ice city': Harbin red sausage
- Summer travel heats up in China's "ice city"
- Harbin holds ceremony to mark 200 days to go for 9th Asian Winter Games
- Find something cool in summer! China's indoor ice and snow industry attracts tourists
- World's largest indoor ice, snow theme park opens in China's Harbin
- 22nd China Harbin Int'l Beer Festival opens in NE China
- Live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" staged in NE China
- Artists stage performances during 8th China-Russia Expo in China's Harbin
- Tourism craze doesn't melt in China's "ice city" Harbin
- 8th China-Russia Expo in Harbin to showcase trade, investment opportunities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.