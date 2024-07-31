Beat the summer heat in China's "ice city"

People's Daily Online) 13:24, July 31, 2024

Tourists visit an indoor ice and snow theme park at Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, known as China's "ice city" in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

While Harbin, known as China's "ice city" in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is gripped by heatwaves, Harbin Ice and Snow World has provided people with a way to beat the heat. Its indoor ice and snow theme park allows people to savor year-round winter magic.

The indoor park has become a popular destination for visitors, offering a cool respite from the sweltering summer temperatures.

The indoor project maintains a chilly temperature between minus 8 and 12 degrees Celsius. Spanning an area of 23,800 square meters, it is divided into nine themed sections with 13 interactive programs. Incorporating lighting, sound and interactive technologies, the indoor project offers an immersive wintery experience.

