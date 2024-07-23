Summer travel heats up in China's "ice city"

Xinhua) 10:14, July 23, 2024

HARBIN, July 23 (Xinhua) -- While many parts of China are griped by heatwaves, the magnificent ice and snow sculptures at Harbin Ice and Snow World in Heilongjiang Province stand as a testament to the beauty of winter, offering a cool respite from the sweltering summer temperatures.

These sculptures are part of an indoor ice and snow project, the brainchild of staff at the renowned winter theme park in the Chinese "ice city." Launched on July 8, the project has already drawn thousands of tourists seeking a cool escape from the scorching weather.

"The project spans an area of 23,800 square meters and features real-time interactive installations that immerse visitors in a wintery experience," explained Sun Zemin, deputy director of the sales and marketing department of Harbin Ice and Snow World Park Co., Ltd.

He added that the project utilized 20,000 cubic meters of ice to ensure the indoor temperature is maintained between minus 8 and minus 12 degrees Celsius.

The city of Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year.

In addition to ice and snow wonders, travelers are impressed by a range of innovative activities the "ice city" of China has to offer.

On the north bank of the Songhua River, which flows through Harbin, tourists are flocking to the Poseidon Tourist Resort. Here, they can slide down water slides and dive from towers to beat the summer heat.

The number of tourists has surged recently, according to the resort's management personnel. Staff also highlighted the popularity of the newly launched summer carnival with its 3-meter-wave pool, which stays open until 8:30 p.m. daily.

The Songhua River's banks boast a variety of new tourist attractions. A large-scale immersive show has also become a hit, staging performances on barges adorned with water curtains, fireworks, and laser shows.

Across the river, the 22nd China-Harbin International Beer Festival is in full swing, with over 10,000 tourists enjoying cold beverages while dancing and singing to the music.

Data indicates that Harbin is now one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in northeast China. Orders for transportation, accommodation and sightseeing spots in Harbin have increased by 32 percent year on year this summer, with local indoor ski resorts, ice and snow theme parks, and the Siberian Tiger Park garnering the most interest.

In a reinforced bus touring the Siberian Tiger Park, a woman wearing a tiger-shaped hairpin is feeding fresh meat to the tigers through the bus window. "I prefer not to travel in extreme heat, but Harbin's comfortable temperatures have drawn me here to see 'big cats' up close," she said.

Wang Hongxin, head of the city's culture and tourism bureau, emphasized Harbin's commitment to staying connected and promptly addressing the needs and suggestions of tourists and enhancing services to meet the surge in summer tourism.

Wang also noted that Harbin is developing year-round tourism by blending its unique history, European-style architecture and natural resources while innovating travel routes that traverse rivers, wetlands, forests as well as urban landscapes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)