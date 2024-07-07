22nd China Harbin Int'l Beer Festival opens in NE China

Xinhua) 09:20, July 07, 2024

People watch a firework show at the 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 6, 2024. The 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People watch a drone light show at the 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 6, 2024. The 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People watch a drone light show at the 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 6, 2024. The 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2024 shows a drone light show at the 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on July 6, 2024 shows a scene at the 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ding He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)