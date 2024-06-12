Live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" staged in NE China
The live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" is staged at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Audience pose for photos before the staging of live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
An audience shoots a video of the live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" staged at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2024 shows the live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" staged at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An audience shoots a video of the live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" staged at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
