Trending in China | Feast in the 'ice city': Harbin red sausage
(People's Daily App) 16:22, July 30, 2024
For over a century, Harbin red sausage has been a staple of their namesake city in snowy northeast China. Today, these pork sausages are sought after nationwide for their unique flavor profiles created through a special smoking process using stoves.
