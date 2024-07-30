Trending in China | Feast in the 'ice city': Harbin red sausage

(People's Daily App) 16:22, July 30, 2024

For over a century, Harbin red sausage has been a staple of their namesake city in snowy northeast China. Today, these pork sausages are sought after nationwide for their unique flavor profiles created through a special smoking process using stoves.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

