Trending in China | Explore matcha making

(People's Daily App) 13:36, July 25, 2024

Matcha is a tea drink that originated in China. Kentoushi, or the diplomats of China's Tang Dynasty (618-907), brought matcha back to Japan during the 9th century, where it gained popularity over time. Unlike regular teas, matcha needs to be ground before brewing and serving. Watch the video to learn how to transform tea leaves into matcha! (Video source: Kuaishou)

