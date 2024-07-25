Home>>
Trending in China | Explore matcha making
(People's Daily App) 13:36, July 25, 2024
Matcha is a tea drink that originated in China. Kentoushi, or the diplomats of China's Tang Dynasty (618-907), brought matcha back to Japan during the 9th century, where it gained popularity over time. Unlike regular teas, matcha needs to be ground before brewing and serving. Watch the video to learn how to transform tea leaves into matcha! (Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Traditional Chinese delicacy: Chang'an banquet balls
- McDonald’s expands operational map in Chinese market, to roll out more outlets in the country
- Trending in China | Kung Fu Tea: Long spout pot tea art
- Chinese tea culture event held in Jordan
- China expects bumper summer harvest, contributing to world food supply
- Tea industry goes digital, eco-friendly in east China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.