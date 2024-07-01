Chinese tea culture event held in Jordan

A visitor takes a selfie with actresses dressed in ethnic costumes in the China Cultural Center in Amman, Jordan on June 30, 2024. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, June 30 (Xinhua) -- A promotion event of Chinese tea culture was held Sunday here in the Jordanian capital with fascinating music and dance performances and ethnic costumes on display featuring the distinctiveness of southern China's Yunnan Province.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said the Chinese history of making and drinking tea dates back almost 5,000 years, and the spread of tea worldwide has fostered exchanges and fusion between civilizations, including those of the Arab world.

Yang Cheng, deputy director of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, proudly introduced six tea processing techniques and associated social practices of his province, including the traditional Pu'er tea processing techniques and the three-course tea tradition of the Bai ethnic minority.

He noted the six techniques were part of the "traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China" enlisted in 2022 as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, expressing hope that the event will help deepen the understanding of Yunnan's ethnic cultures among the Jordanian people and promote cultural exchanges and collaboration between Jordan and Yunnan, China.

The event, which was held in the China Cultural Center in Amman and runs until July 2, saw its opening attracting more than 300 participants from China, Jordan, and other countries.

An exhibitor makes tea during a promotion event of Chinese tea culture in the China Cultural Center in Amman, Jordan on June 30, 2024. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People look at pictures about tea culture of southern China's Yunnan Province in the China Cultural Center in Amman, Jordan on June 30, 2024. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

