Jordanian PM inaugurates China-funded road project

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh (C) attends an inauguration ceremony of a China-funded road project in As-Salt, Jordan, on May 27, 2024. (Jordanian Ministry of Public Works and Housing/Handout via Xinhua)

AMMAN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday inaugurated a China-funded road project in the western region of the country.

The inauguration ceremony, which was held in As-Salt, a city about 30 km northwest of the Jordanian capital Amman, was also attended by Jordanian Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al-Samen and Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong.

In September 2018, China and Jordan signed an agreement to renovate and expand the 12.5-km mountainous road, connecting the Jordan Valley with As-Salt, the capital of the Balqa Governorate. While the majority of the project's funding came from China, Jordan also covered some of the project's expenses.

The Chinese ambassador said the project reflects the enduring friendship between the two countries. He expressed hope that the road would improve convenience for Jordanians, particularly those in the region, and serve as a pathway to security, development, and prosperity.

Abu Al-Samen underscored the road's importance for Jordan, stressing its role in connecting agricultural areas in the Jordan Valley to As-Salt and Amman, as well as its importance in bolstering both the tourism and agricultural sectors of the country.

Photo taken on May 27, 2024 shows part of a China-funded road project in As-Salt, Jordan. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Vehicles pass a sign of a China-funded road project in As-Salt, Jordan, on May 27, 2024. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 27, 2024 shows part of a China-funded road project in As-Salt, Jordan. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

