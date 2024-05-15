Senior CPC official meets judicial delegation from Jordan

May 15, 2024

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Mohammad Ghazo, chief of the Supreme Judicial Council of Jordan, and Jordanian Attorney General Youssef Dhiabat in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Mohammad Ghazo, chief of the Supreme Judicial Council of Jordan, and Jordanian Attorney General Youssef Dhiabat here on Tuesday.

Noting that cooperation in the field of judiciary is an important part of the strategic partnership between China and Jordan, Chen said China is willing to work with Jordan to continuously enhance cooperation in areas such as fair justice, crime prevention and punishment, personnel training, information exchange, and international multilateral mechanisms to better safeguard international order and the development interests of both countries.

The Jordanian delegation expressed their willingness to promote new achievements in judicial cooperation between Jordan and China.

