6 Jordanian students win Chinese ambassador's scholarship

Xinhua) 13:27, December 01, 2023

AMMAN, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Six Jordanian high school graduates on Wednesday won the 2023 "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship" established by the Chinese Embassy in Jordan.

Chen Chuandong, Chinese ambassador to Jordan, said at the award ceremony that the scholarship aims to invest in the friendship and common future of China and Jordan, expressing his hope that the winners could act as a bridge to promote friendship between the two countries and contribute to their modernization.

Amani Gamal, a representative of the winning students, said she loves learning Chinese and will spare no effort to study hard and learn about the Chinese culture.

