Kindergarten in E China sets up workshops for children to learn about traditional Chinese culture

Xinhua) 09:16, November 30, 2023

Teacher Li Tianyi teaches children to draw patterns of blue-and-white porcelain on paper plates at Shanwang kindergarten in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 29, 2023. Shanwang kindergarten has set up many workshops for children to learn about traditional Chinese culture. Kids could receive various art education like shadow play, traditional Chinese painting and tie-dye techniques from teachers according to their interests. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Teacher Chen Wenjun teaches children about cloisonne technique at Shanwang kindergarten in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 29, 2023.

Teacher Zhu Qingmin teaches children to perform shadow play at Shanwang kindergarten in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 29, 2023.

Teacher Hu Wenya teaches children to draw traditional Chinese painting at Shanwang kindergarten in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 29, 2023.

Teacher Hu Huixin teaches children to knit and weave at Shanwang kindergarten in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 29, 2023.

