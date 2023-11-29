Chinese dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen unveiled

This photo from Nov. 29, 2023 shows the Chinese zodiac dragon version of Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen and associated licensed products. (Xinhua)

Ahead of China's upcoming Year of the Dragon, a commemorative version of Beijing Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen has been released.

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese zodiac dragon version of Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen was unveiled at China's National Stadium here on Wednesday.

The special version was designed to celebrate the second anniversary of the Beijing Games and the upcoming Year of the Dragon in February 2024.

"The dragon represents the spirit of the Chinese nation and the best wishes for health and well-being, which echoes with the solidarity emphasized by the Olympic family," said Lin Cunzhen, a designer of the dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen.

Licensed products of the new version, including toys, badges and keychains, will hit the market on December 7.

"The international community expects to see the Olympic cultural heritage continue to shine worldwide. China has already made breakthroughs in revitalizing the Olympic mascot through the traditional Chinese zodiac and the Spring Festival," Lin noted.

Photo taken on February 13, 2022 in Beijing shows the festival edition of Bing Dwen Dwen dressed in a costume with tiger boots to celebrate the Year of Tiger during the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

During the Beijing Winter Games, which coincided with the Chinese New Year in 2022, organizers released a special festival edition of Bing Dwen Dwen dressed in a costume featuring tiger elements to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

This photo from Jan. 23, 2023 shows a commemorative version of Bing Dwen Dwen to celebrate China's year of the rabbit in 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Following Hu - meaning tiger - Dwen Dwen, Tu Dwen Dwen was also unveiled, inspired by a mythical rabbit, for the Year of Rabbit.

"People are always curious about the new appearance of Bing Dwen Dwen, as we all know how popular it was since the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics nearly two years ago," she added, noting that Chinese people are eager to see what the next version of Bing Dwen Dwen will look like.

"After getting to know the concept of our design, people from other countries and regions can better understand Chinese culture. If possible, we hope to carry out all 12 Chinese zodiac versions of Bing Dwen Dwen to meet the expectations of the public, which is also a milestone for myself," Lin said.

