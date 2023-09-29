China Cultural Center showcases Sichuan cuisine to mark Mid-Autumn Festival in Jordan

AMMAN, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Amman hosted on Thursday a tasting event of Chinese Sichuan cuisine to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday this year.

The event offered tasting of some signature dishes of Sichuan cuisine like kung pao chicken, fish-flavor shredded meat, boiled fish with pickled Chinese veggie, as well as artisan noodles-making and culinary knife skills presented by Chinese chefs, along with singing and dancing performances staged by Jordanian and Chinese students.

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said The Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the day of the full moon in the season, carries important value for the Chinese people, and embodies positive emotions common to all races and religions and shared by every human being.

He said that despite the long distance between Jordan and China, the friendly relations between the two peoples dated back a long time, and they shared common traditions and cultures.

Noting that the Sichuan Province is known as the "Capital of Delicious Food," he expressed his confidence that guests would spend a beautiful and unforgettable night with some typical Sichuan food.

The event, attended by Jordanian and Chinese representatives, is part of an annual event co-launched by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism in some 60 countries and regions around the world to promote cultural exchange.

