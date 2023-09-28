Chinese embassy in Jordan celebrates 74th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 09:30, September 28, 2023

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong speaks at a reception to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Amman, Jordan, on Sept. 26, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Jordan on Tuesday evening hosted the reception here to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Jordan on Tuesday evening hosted a reception in the Jordanian capital Amman to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1.

The event was attended by representatives of the Jordanian government and parliament, delegates from foreign missions, and overseas Chinese residing in the kingdom.

Addressing the reception, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong spoke highly of the friendship between China and Jordan, noting that China and Jordan had broad consensus on international and regional issues and carried out robust and thriving economic, trade and investment cooperation.

China firmly supports Jordan's efforts in exploring a path to modernization in line with its own national conditions and cultural traditions, and wishes to be a close partner on the journey to Jordan's modernization, he said.

He praised Jordan's positive efforts for promoting peace and stability in the region and its generosity to host refugees.

China will always be a builder of peace in the Middle East and a good partner for development, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)