China, Jordan sign MoU on translation of classics

Xinhua) 16:47, August 02, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China and Jordan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for a project to translate classics from both countries into each other's language.

The MoU signed between China's National Press and Publication Administration and the Ministry of Culture of Jordan represents the efforts made by the communities of publishing, culture and academics in the two countries to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, according to an official statement.

According to the MoU, China and Jordan will jointly publish the translations of 25 classics of the two countries in five years.

The project is the 12th of its kind between China and Asian countries since China announced a plan to translate Asian classics both from and into Chinese in 2019.

