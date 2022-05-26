China's top legislator holds talks with Jordan's Senate president

Xinhua) 13:26, May 26, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Jordan's Senate President Faisal Fayez via video link in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday held talks with Jordan's Senate President Faisal Fayez via video link.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China and Jordan have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19, and the traditional friendship has been further deepened.

China appreciates Jordan's adherence to the one-China principle and firmly supports Jordan in exploring a development path and governance model suited to its national conditions, Li said.

Noting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Jordan, Li said China is ready to join hands with Jordan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enrich the China-Jordan strategic partnership, and bring more benefits to both countries and peoples.

Li pointed out that Jordan is an important cooperation partner of the Belt and Road Initiative. The two sides can further tap the potential, dovetail development strategies, and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and infrastructure construction.

He said that Jordan is welcome to join the China-proposed Global Security Initiative, which is open to the world. China always supports Middle East countries including Jordan in solving regional security issues with unity and coordination, and advocates that the international community should fully respect the wishes of Middle East countries and contribute to promoting peace and development of those countries.

China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Jordan, jointly defend the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and jointly safeguard the important principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations, Li said.

The NPC is ready to maintain closer friendly exchanges with Jordan's parliament at different levels, Li added.

Fayez said that the friendship between Jordan and China is based on mutual respect. Jordan firmly adheres to the one-China policy and opposes interference in China's internal affairs.

Jordan appreciates China's firm support in promoting economic and social development and safeguarding international fairness and justice. The Jordanian Senate is willing to strengthen exchanges with the NPC, jointly promote bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture and other fields, and push the strategic partnership to go deeper, Fayez said.

