Interview: Jordanian communist party leader praises CPC's people-centered philosophy

Xinhua) 14:59, May 06, 2021

AMMAN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Upholding the people-centered philosophy, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has kept the Chinese people as the top priority and striven to serve them wholeheartedly, Secretary General of Jordan's Communist Party Faraj Itmeiza has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua on the occasion of the 100th founding anniversary of the CPC, Itmeiza praised China's comprehensive achievement under the CPC's leadership, noting that he could feel that the CPC and the Chinese people have been engaged in unceasing endeavors for a better future.

"What struck me the most was that some projects that usually take several years in other countries can be finished only in a few months or weeks in China," he said.

"It seems that China is in a race against time for realizing the best future for the Chinese people and humanity," he added.

Itmeiza, who has visited China twice in the past years, said that though some Western media slandered and misrepresented the facts about China, the reality he has witnessed is that "China is a large productive country and open to other civilizations and international dialogues."

The Jordanian party chief said that his party publishes a biweekly newspaper, including local, regional, and international reports, with China's latest development often available in the international section.

During the interview, Itmeiza highlighted the distinguished leadership of the CPC, the support of the Chinese people for the party, and the country's sustainable development plans as the pillars to China's achievement "miracle."

"It was apparent that the Chinese people were united under the CPC's leadership in eradicating extreme poverty as well as combating the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Notably, he spoke highly of China's contribution to the global fight against the pandemic, adding that China has also made its vaccines accessible as a global public good and provided humanitarian assistance to other countries, especially developing countries.

In terms of bilateral relations, Itmeiza said he looked forward to closer cooperation between the two countries and the two parties, and appreciated China's support and assistance to Jordan, especially in the fields of technology and education.

Suggesting other countries learn from the CPC's governance experience, he said that "it is not to fully copy it, but we have to act like China by first studying issues, and then adopting the positive sides to serve our country and people."

