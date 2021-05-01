CPC leadership holds meeting to study economic work

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Friday to study and analyze current economic circumstances and related work.

The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Though China's economy has got off to a good start this year, with new progress made on high-quality development, the meeting pointed out that the country's first-quarter economic data should be looked at dialectically, and that the current economic recovery is still unbalanced, while the foundation is not solid.

At a time when there is less pressure to maintain steady growth, efforts should be made to advance solid and sound economic development, deepen supply-side structural reform, and remove the impediments to domestic and international circulations, according to the meeting.

The meeting underscored the importance of accurately understanding the new development stage, fully implementing the new development philosophy, and accelerating the establishment of the new development paradigm.

China should implement macro policies with precision while maintaining their continuity, stability and sustainability, according to the meeting.

It urged efforts to maintain stable expectations, keep the economy running within an appropriate range, and ensure it reaches a higher level of equilibrium during the course of the recovery.

The country's proactive fiscal policy should be implemented thoroughly, while a prudent monetary policy should be adopted to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, the meeting stressed.

The yuan exchange rate should be kept basically stable at an appropriate and balanced level, it said.

The meeting called for efforts to guide the optimization and upgrading of industries, actively develop the industrial internet, and advance the work of peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality in an orderly manner.

The country will promote reform and opening-up, with the development environment for the private sector to be optimized and the building of various platforms for high-level opening-up further accelerated.

Efforts should be made to guard against and defuse economic and financial risks, strengthen and improve the supervision of the platform economy, and promote fair competition.

Sticking to the principle that "houses are for living in, not for speculation," the country will increase the supply of affordable rental housing and joint-ownership housing, and prevent speculation on "school district houses."

Great importance should always be attached to epidemic prevention and control, and efforts must be made to promote vaccination in the country, according to the meeting.

Regarding the third national land survey, the meeting pointed out that targeted measures should be taken to tackle the problems exposed in the survey.

The meeting emphasized that China should stick to the strictest system for the protection of farmland and ensure that the total amount of arable land does not decrease.

China should appropriately determine the scale of land newly approved for construction projects and raise the efficiency in land use and development.

It was also noted at the meeting that formulating and issuing regulations regarding CPC organization work are of significance in upholding and strengthening the Party's leadership, advancing institutional and standardized organization work, and promoting its quality.

