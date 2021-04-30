Home>>
Oath-taking ceremony held by 13th NPC Standing Committee
(Xinhua) 13:19, April 30, 2021
Zhang Chunxian, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), presides over an oath-taking ceremony held by the 13th NPC Standing Committee to pledge allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
