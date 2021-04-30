China has a great future under leadership of CPC: Maltese expert

Xinhua) 09:07, April 30, 2021

VALLETTA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China has emerged as a stronger country under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and it has a great future, said Reno Calleja, President of the Malta China Friendship Society (MCFS), in a recent interview.

Calleja also emphasized that China provides assistance without strings attached to the benefit of the world, particularly many African countries.

