Former senior Hainan official expelled from CPC, office

Xinhua) 16:58, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Tong Daochi, formerly a senior official in south China's Hainan Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from his post for grave violations of Party discipline and laws.

Tong was a member of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the CPC and secretary of the CPC municipal committee of Sanya.

An investigation found that Tong had lost his ideals and convictions, betrayed his original aspirations and mission, and resisted the authorities' investigation, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement on Friday.

Tong violated the eight-point code for Party and government conduct, failed to carry out duties properly in acquiring major projects, accepted large quantities of money and gifts, and took advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others in business operations, according to the statement.

Tong's actions have gravely violated Party discipline, and they constitute significant violations of duty-related laws. He is also suspected of accepting bribes, the statement noted.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party, remove him from his post, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

