Xi's article on China's new development stage to be published

Xinhua) 16:05, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on China's new development stage, new development philosophy and new development paradigm will be published Saturday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be carried by this year's ninth issue of the Qiushi Journal.

