Commentary: Rural vitalization indispensable to China's modernization

Xinhua) 15:27, April 29, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to people of different ethnic groups who are participating in festive activities outside the Anthropology Museum of Guangxi in the city of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- After lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty over the past decades, China is aligning efforts to consolidate the achievements in poverty alleviation with promoting rural vitalization, an indispensable and vital part of modernization.

During his inspection tour in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Sunday to Tuesday, President Xi Jinping underlined efforts to pursue rural vitalization based on local specialty industries and make better use of science and technology in promoting the agricultural sector.

It, once again, highlights the persistent high attention that the central authorities have paid to the development of agriculture and rural areas with policies and measures.

With absolute poverty eliminated in rural areas, the country has solved its major weak link in the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and created a miracle for mankind. This year, the nation is embarking on a new journey of fully building a modernized socialist country with agriculture and rural areas being an important part of the cause.

In the new development phase, rural areas remain a priority and an arduous task due to the imbalanced development, weak areas in public services and the environment as well as financing difficulties for private rural firms.

Therefore, substantial efforts are needed to attract talent and continue improving infrastructure, public services, and the environment. In advancing rural vitalization, technologies and reform are required to strengthen the capacity and competitiveness of agriculture to drive the modernization of the primary sector.

The strategy will help ensure the country's food security and the supply of high-quality agricultural goods.

As life continues to improve, the Chinese people have new aspirations for a better life. The increasing urban population has higher requirements for the agricultural sector, such as quality farm products and rural tourism, bringing new opportunities for rural development.

The implementation of a rural vitalization strategy would contribute to the sustainable development of rural areas where some industries are still in their initial development stage, and foster new momentum in the national economy. It also means rural residents will enjoy a more beautiful and comfortable living environment while having better access to quality services and goods from home and abroad.

Agriculture is the foundation of the national economy. Advancing rural vitalization would support the country's comprehensive modernization drive which will benefit all.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)