Xi congratulates success of space station core module launch

Xinhua) 13:30, April 29, 2021

The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the Tianhe module, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2021. China on Thursday sent into space the core module of its space station, kicking off a series of key launch missions that aim to complete the construction of the station by the end of next year. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated the successful launch of the core module of China's space station.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CMC, extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to all members who have participated in the mission in a congratulatory message.

Xi said in the message the successful launch of the core module Tianhe marks that China's space station construction has entered the full implementation stage, which lays a solid foundation for the follow-up tasks.

