Home>>
China to launch space station core module
(Xinhua) 09:27, April 29, 2021
The core module of China's space station in research. [Photo/China Daily]
BEIJING -- China plans to launch the core module of its space station at around 11:00 am Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the Tianhe module, is filled with propellant and ready for launch, said the CMSA.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.