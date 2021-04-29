China to launch space station core module

Xinhua) 09:27, April 29, 2021

The core module of China's space station in research. [Photo/China Daily]

BEIJING -- China plans to launch the core module of its space station at around 11:00 am Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the Tianhe module, is filled with propellant and ready for launch, said the CMSA.

