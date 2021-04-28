Xi sends condolences to Iraqi president over hospital fire accident

Families of the victims and media workers gather in front of the Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. (Photo by Khalil Dawood/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Iraqi President Barham Salih over the recent fire accident that caused heavy casualties in an Iraqi hospital.

A policeman passes by an ambulance during the Ibn al-Khatib Hospital fire in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 25, 2021. (Photo by Khalil Dawood/Xinhua)

In his message, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep condolences over the victims, and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and those injured.

