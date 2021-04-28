Xi says CPC honors its commitments, nobody left behind in poverty battle

Xinhua) 09:48, April 28, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects progress in promoting rural vitalization and grassroots-level governance in Maozhushan village of Caiwan, a town in Quanzhou County in the city of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

NANNING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday said the Chinese people, the CPC, and the CPC leadership have honored and will continue to honor their commitments.

No individual or ethnic group has been left behind throughout the nation's battle against poverty, and this will remain true as China embarks upon its new journey toward socialist modernization, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks during an inspection tour of the city of Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

