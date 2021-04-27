Xi inspects southern Chinese city of Nanning

April 27, 2021

NANNING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected the city of Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Xi visited a cultural exhibition of Zhuang ethnic group in the Anthropology Museum of Guangxi and watched cultural performances.

He learned about the promotion of ethnic solidarity and progress and the protection and inheritance of ethnic culture.

