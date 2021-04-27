Home>>
Xi inspects southern Chinese city of Nanning
(Xinhua) 15:13, April 27, 2021
NANNING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected the city of Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Xi visited a cultural exhibition of Zhuang ethnic group in the Anthropology Museum of Guangxi and watched cultural performances.
He learned about the promotion of ethnic solidarity and progress and the protection and inheritance of ethnic culture.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.