Xi stresses innovation in equipment manufacturing industry

Xinhua) 13:39, April 27, 2021

NANNING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday said that only innovation can help the equipment manufacturing industry become stronger.

Xi made the remarks while visiting machinery manufacturer Guangxi Liugong Group Co., Ltd. during his inspection of the city of Liuzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

He learned about the company's production, operation and progress in research and development.

Xi pointed out that high-quality development is a route that the Chinese economy must take during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), and the high-quality development of the equipment manufacturing industry is the top priority.

To achieve high-quality development, innovation is key, Xi said, adding that innovation is the only way to make China stronger and become a frontrunner.

China must unwaveringly forge ahead on the path of independent innovation, and make persistent efforts to achieve greater progress, he said.

