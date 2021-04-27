Xi inspects southern Chinese city of Liuzhou

Xinhua) 08:22, April 27, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits machinery manufacturer Guangxi Liugong Group Co., Ltd. in the city of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 26, 2021. Xi Jinping on Monday inspected the city of Liuzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

NANNING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected the city of Liuzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Xi visited machinery manufacturer Guangxi Liugong Group Co., Ltd. and a food-processing zone for local specialty Luosifen rice noodles.

He learned about the reform and innovation of enterprises, and the development of the manufacturing industry and distinctive local businesses.

