Xi says ideals, convictions key to success of Chinese revolution
(Xinhua) 10:37, April 26, 2021
NANNING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the secret to the success of the Chinese revolution lies in ideals and convictions.
Xi made the remarks on Sunday when he visited a memorial park dedicated to the Battle of the Xiangjiang River during the Long March in the 1930s in the city of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ju Peng, Xie Huanchi, Shen Hong, Yin Bogu)
