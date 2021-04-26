Home>>
Xi says Lijiang River eco-environment should "never be damaged"
(Xinhua) 11:15, April 26, 2021
NANNING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed protection of the ecological environment of the Lijiang River.
Xi made the remarks on Sunday when inspecting a section of the river in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Hailing the river as the one-and-only treasure of China and the world, Xi said that its ecological environment should never be damaged.
