Xi says Lijiang River eco-environment should "never be damaged"

Xinhua) 11:15, April 26, 2021

NANNING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed protection of the ecological environment of the Lijiang River.

Xi made the remarks on Sunday when inspecting a section of the river in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Hailing the river as the one-and-only treasure of China and the world, Xi said that its ecological environment should never be damaged.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)