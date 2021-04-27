Xi stresses taking good care of Guilin scenery

April 27, 2021

NANNING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that efforts must be made to take good care of Guilin's beautiful landscape.

Xi made the remarks on Monday when visiting a scenic park in the city of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

