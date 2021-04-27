Xi encourages private enterprises to develop boldly

Xinhua) 13:28, April 27, 2021

NANNING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday expressed his hope that private enterprises can develop boldly and with confidence.

Xi made the remarks when visiting a food-processing zone for local specialty Luosifen rice noodles during his inspection of the city of Liuzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

It is not an easy task to develop the small rice noodle business into such a large industry, said Xi.

"We encourage the development of private businesses. When they encounter difficulties, the Party and the state give them support, and when confusion arises, guidance is offered, with the hope that they can develop boldly and with confidence," Xi said.

