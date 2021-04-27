Xi's vision on promoting int'l development cooperation

Xinhua) 14:00, April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- As the Exhibition of Achievements on China International Development Cooperation kicked off here on Monday, viewers can learn about China's endeavor in foreign assistance and development cooperation through abundant pictures on exhibition.

While attending the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will enhance development cooperation with the global community in four areas of fighting COVID-19, promoting green development, pushing for economic recovery, and improving global governance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has, on various occasions, expounded on China's principles in international development cooperation. The following are some highlights of his most recent remarks.

FIGHTING COVID-19

April 20, 2021

Xi delivered a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

-- "We must put people and their lives above anything else, scale up information sharing and collective efforts, and enhance public health and medical cooperation," he said.

-- Xi called for efforts to bolster international cooperation on the research and development, production and distribution of vaccines in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

-- Efforts should be made to ensure that everyone in the world can access and afford the vaccines they need, he said, adding that China will honor its commitment to making vaccines a global public good.

-- China will continue anti-COVID cooperation with the World Health Organization and other countries and do more to help developing countries defeat the virus, Xi said.

GREEN DEVELOPMENT

April 22, 2021

Xi addressed the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

-- "We need to take into full account people's longing for a better life and a good environment as well as our responsibility for future generations," he said.

-- To build a community of life for man and nature, we must be committed to harmony between man and nature, green development, systemic governance, a people-centered approach, multilateralism, and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, Xi said.

-- Developed countries need to increase climate ambition and action, and support developing countries in financing, technology, and capacity building, Xi said.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

April 20, 2021

-- At the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021, calling for the building of an open world economy, Xi said that openness is essential for development and progress and holds the key to post-COVID economic recovery.

-- "We need to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, deepen regional economic integration, and enhance supply, industrial, data and human resources chains," he said.

-- Efforts should also be made to boost the digital economy, and step up exchanges and cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, biomedicine and modern energy, to turn the fruits of scientific and technological innovation into greater benefits for people in all countries, Xi said.

GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

Jan. 25, 2021

Xi addressed the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda.

-- "To uphold multilateralism in the 21st century, we should promote its fine tradition, take on new perspectives and look to the future," Xi said.

-- Xi underscored the need to stand by the core values and basic principles of multilateralism, adapt to the changing international landscape, and respond to global challenges as they arise.

-- "We need to reform and improve the global governance system on the basis of extensive consultation and consensus-building," he said.

-- State-to-state relations should be coordinated and regulated through proper institutions and rules, he said. "The strong should not bully the weak. Decision should not be made by simply showing off strong muscles or waving a big fist," Xi said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)