Xi stresses advancing high-quality development in border ethnic regions

Xinhua) 08:17, April 28, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to people of different ethnic groups who are participating in festive activities outside the Anthropology Museum of Guangxi in the city of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

NANNING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for more efforts to break new ground in promoting high-quality development in ethnic border regions.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection trip to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Sunday to Tuesday.

Xi called on these regions to better serve and integrate into the country's new development pattern, make new progress in advancing green development, and be more committed to consolidating and developing ethnic unity, social stability and border security.

During his inspection tour, Xi went to Guilin, Liuzhou and Nanning, visiting a local revolutionary memorial, an ethnic museum, villages and enterprises to inspect the localities' work in implementing the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

On Sunday morning, Xi visited a memorial park dedicated to the Battle of the Xiangjiang River during the Long March in the 1930s in the city of Guilin. He presented a flower basket in memory of the martyrs in the battle.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a memorial park dedicated to the Battle of the Xiangjiang River during the Long March in the 1930s, and lays a flower basket in homage to Red Army soldiers who died in the battle, in Caiwan, a town in Quanzhou County in the city of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Noting that the battle was a life-or-death event in China's revolution history, Xi stressed the importance of CPC members staying true to their ideals and convictions.

Xi then visited Maozhushan village in Guilin to inspect the local grape growing industry. He called for efforts to pursue rural vitalization based on local specialty industries and make better use of science and technology in promoting the agricultural sector.

He also stressed measures that can ensure farmers benefit more from the development of rural industries.

Xi walked through the village, dropping by the home of villager Wang Deli and chatting with the family.

He said that as the CPC is about to celebrate its centenary, the country has scored a complete victory in its fight against poverty. However, he said promoting rural vitalization on all fronts will be no easier than the anti-poverty battle, allowing no letup or sluggishness.

On Sunday afternoon, Xi went to a dock on the Lijiang River in the city of Guilin. He called for more efforts in ecological restoration and pollution prevention and control to improve the environment, the ecosystem, and the overall function of the river basin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a section of the Lijiang River and learns about local efforts in the ecological conservation of the river in Yangshuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

On Monday, Xi visited a scenic park in Guilin. He lauded the city as a treasure bestowed on the Chinese nation by nature and called for efforts to improve its protection.

In the afternoon, Xi went to the city of Liuzhou. Inspecting machinery manufacturer Guangxi Liugong Group Co., Ltd., Xi said the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry is the top priority in promoting China's high-quality economic growth.

He urged efforts to keep a firm hold on the initiative in pursuing innovation-driven development and uphold the overall leadership of the Party in state-owned enterprises.

Xi then went to a food-processing zone for local specialty Luosifen rice noodles. He praised the role of local signature industries in developing the real economy and called for more support for private enterprises to help them grow and tackle challenges.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a food-processing zone for local specialty Luosifen rice noodles in the city of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

On Tuesday morning, Xi visited the Anthropology Museum of Guangxi in the regional capital city of Nanning.

As the country's demonstration zone of ethnic unity and progress, Guangxi should continue to play its exemplary and leading role, Xi said.

In the morning, Xi also heard the regional Party committee and government of Guangxi report their work.

Xi urged efforts to promote the high-end, intelligent and green transformation of traditional industries, optimize and upgrade their entire industrial chains, and actively cultivate emerging industries.

Calling for joint efforts to build the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, Xi stressed the importance of strengthening China-ASEAN cooperation and carrying out solid work on pilot free trade zones.

Amid the fight against pollution, authorities should incorporate the goal of peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality into the overall plan for economic and social development and building an ecological civilization, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits machinery manufacturer Guangxi Liugong Group Co., Ltd. in the city of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Xi also underscored the introduction of job policies targeting key groups including college graduates and migrant workers, and the protection of the legitimate interests of truck drivers, couriers and food delivery riders.

He also called for maintaining COVID-19 control measures and highlighted the importance of raising public awareness of ethnic unity and progress.

Urging Guangxi to utilize its abundant revolutionary resources in boosting Party history learning and education, Xi asked Party members to appreciate the power of belief from CPC's centenary endeavor to maintain firm resolve and the courage to prevail over major difficulties and challenges.

All Party members and cadres must realize that socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only path to the development of China, and have complete trust in the CPC in rallying the Chinese people and leading them in following the path to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Xi noted.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)