Xi sends condolences to Indonesian president over sunken navy submarine

Xinhua) 10:56, April 28, 2021

Relatives of submarine KRI Nanggala-402 victims weep in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 26, 2021. (Photo by Kurniawan/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the sinking of an Indonesian navy submarine recently.

In his message, Xi said he is shocked to learn that an Indonesian navy submarine has sunk in the sea, leaving many crew members aboard dead.

An Indonesian Navy ship departs as a part of the search and rescue operation of submarine KRI Nanggala-402 in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, April 26, 2021. (Photo by Kurniawan/Xinhua)

On behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the victims and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.

