Xi says China ready to continue strengthening vaccine cooperation with Hungary

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to continue strengthening vaccine cooperation with Hungary, and firmly honors its promise of making vaccines a global public good, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Ever since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the two countries and their people have been supporting each other, and carrying out sound cooperation in such areas as epidemic prevention and control as well as work and production resumption, which has seen important results.

The two sides have especially worked closely together on vaccines, demonstrating high-level political mutual trust and a more resilient and dynamic bilateral relationship, Xi said.

Xi stressed that China highly appreciates Hungary for its firm adherence to a friendly policy towards China, as well as significant contribution to advancing cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEECs), and safeguarding the overall China-Europe relations.

China is willing to conduct close strategic communication with Hungary, consolidate political mutual trust, and take the Hungary-Serbia railway and other major projects as a guide to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, Xi said.

He said that China is also ready to join Hungary in tackling all kinds of risks and challenges and pushing for constant development in the China-Hungary comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to better benefit the people of the two countries.

Noting that the China-CEEC Summit held in February saw important planning and guidance for the development of cooperation mechanism, Xi said China is ready to work with Hungary and other parties to forge ahead in an innovative spirit, and push for the continuous advancement of the China-CEEC cooperation.

Orban, for his part, noted that Hungary and China have carried out close cooperation on fighting the pandemic, especially on vaccines.

China has provided timely and valuable support for Hungary and played an important role in Hungary's COVID-19 containment, he said, adding that the Hungarian side is deeply grateful and hopes to continue to deepen vaccine cooperation with China.

Stressing that Hungary attaches great importance to its relations with China, Orban said his country is glad that bilateral trade has registered positive growth despite the impact of the pandemic, welcomes more Chinese corporate investment and cooperation, and will provide a sound business environment.

Hungary is ready to work with China to actively advance the construction of the Hungary-Serbia railway, and will continue to play a positive role in promoting cooperation between CEECs and China, he added.

