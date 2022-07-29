China, Jordan keep close coordination in int'l, regional affairs: ambassador

AMMAN, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said on Thursday that the two countries have maintained close coordination in international and regional affairs and expressed his confidence in continued cooperation between the two armies.

Over the past 45 years of diplomatic relations, "our mutually beneficial exchanges and cooperation in various fields, including military, security, counterterrorism, and law enforcement, have grown with fruitful achievements," Chen told an online reception held to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Throughout the years, China and Jordan have supported each other on issues concerning their core interests including national security and social stability, he said.

Li Pengfei, military attache of the Chinese Embassy in Jordan, said the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century and the regional situation is getting increasingly complex.

Against this backdrop, "the Chinese and Jordanian armies will continue to expand exchanges, deepen cooperation, and play an active role in jointly safeguarding world peace and justice," he said during the event.

Kaede Al-Jarat, director of military training in the Jordanian Armed Forces, told the reception that the two armies have made sustained cooperation in counter-terrorism and promoting regional security with fruitful results.

