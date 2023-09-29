Various celebrations held across world to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
Australian youths sing Chinese version of the song "Auld Lang Syne" during a cultural evening to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese National Day in Canberra, Australia, Sept. 23, 2023. Various celebrations are held across the world with the approaching of Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
People taste mooncakes during a Mid-Autumn Festival themed event at the China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 27, 2023. Various celebrations are held across the world with the approaching of Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
Musicians perform during a Mid-Autumn Festival themed event at the China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 27, 2023. Various celebrations are held across the world with the approaching of Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
A woman takes photos of mooncakes during a Mid-Autumn Festival themed event at the China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 27, 2023. Various celebrations are held across the world with the approaching of Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
A person practices Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival held by the Confucius Institute at the University of Latvia in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 25, 2023. Various celebrations are held across the world with the approaching of Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)
Actors perform at a gala celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 20, 2023. Various celebrations are held across the world with the approaching of Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)
Musicians perform traditional Chinese music during a concert held to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sept. 26, 2023. Various celebrations are held across the world with the approaching of Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
