Event held to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Malaysia
Children wearing Hanfu, an ancient clothing traditionally used to be worn by ethnic-majority Han Chinese, participate in an event to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Children wearing Hanfu, an ancient clothing traditionally used to be worn by ethnic-majority Han Chinese, participate in an event to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
A girl wearing Hanfu, an ancient clothing traditionally used to be worn by ethnic-majority Han Chinese, participates in an event to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Celebrations held in Berlin to mark upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival
- Traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Vietnam
- Traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Brussels
- Moon cake making in full swing in China ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
- Chinese in New Zealand celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.