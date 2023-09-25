Event held to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Malaysia

Xinhua) 13:32, September 25, 2023

Children wearing Hanfu, an ancient clothing traditionally used to be worn by ethnic-majority Han Chinese, participate in an event to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

