We Are China

Moon cake making in full swing in China ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 10:52, September 14, 2023

Workers make moon cakes at a workshop in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 13, 2023. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 29. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Workers make moon cakes at a workshop in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 13, 2023. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 29. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Workers make moon cakes at a workshop in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2023. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 29. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

Workers pack moon cakes at a workshop in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2023. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 29. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

Workers arrange moon cakes at a workshop in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2023. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 29. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

A worker puts moon cakes onto a grill at a workshop in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2023. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 29. (Photo by Wang Peike/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)